Shenzhen-Hong Kong link to include ChiNext -stock exchange official

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - The Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connector scheme will include representative stocks from the main board, the small, medium-sized enterprises board and the ChiNext growth board, the general manager of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Sunday.

“We initially will select some ChiNext stocks with relatively high market value, relatively stable performance, that are relatively good, with relatively active trading, and with burgeoning industries at the centre,” said Song Liping, on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament.

She added that the scheme could be approved in the first half of the year and launched in the second half.

The plan still requires approval from the central government, although the chairman of the Shenzhen exchange said last month that the design was complete.

Chinese Premier Li Keqing said on Thursday that the stock connect pilot would launch at an appropriate time.