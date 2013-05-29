FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2013 / 1:46 AM / in 4 years

China's Zoomlion shares fall 5 pct in HK after denial on false sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd fell more than 5 percent when the stock resumed trading on Wednesday after China’s No.2 construction equipment maker denied claims of false sales.

The shares fell to HK$7.46, their lowest since April 16, compared with a 0.5 percent fall on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

On Tuesday, Zoomlion Heavy Industry rejected a media report that said it had provided false sales data, the third time it has had to respond to such allegations this year. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)

