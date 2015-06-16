FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers on strike at China factory supplying Uniqlo owner -rights group
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 16, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Workers on strike at China factory supplying Uniqlo owner -rights group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers are on strike at a factory in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen that supplies Japan’s Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo clothing brand, a Hong Kong-based labour rights group said on Tuesday.

Alexandra Chan, project officer of Students and Scholars Against Corporate Misbehavior (SACOM), told Reuters about 900 workers are on strike over plans for the factory to relocate.

The workers are also demanding that some employees who have already been dismissed be re-hired, she added.

A spokeswoman for Fast Retailing in Japan told Reuters the company is checking the status of operations at the Shenzhen factory. (Reporting By Donny Kwok and Viola Zhou; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.