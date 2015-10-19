FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China sets 2016 sugar import quota at 1.945 mln T, unchanged from this yr
October 19, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

China sets 2016 sugar import quota at 1.945 mln T, unchanged from this yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China will maintain its low-tariff import quota for sugar at 1.945 million tonnes in 2016, unchanged from this year, its commerce ministry said on Monday.

Seventy percent of the quota is allocated to state-owned trading companies.

Importers without low-tariff quotas must pay a 50-percent tariff. Despite the large duty, out-of-quota imports have surged in recent years because of a large gap between domestic and international sugar prices. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

