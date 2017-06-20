BEIJING, June 20 China will step up its efforts
to tackle sugar smuggling, the General Administration of Customs
said on Tuesday, weeks after Beijing hiked import tariffs to
better protect local producers.
As much as 2 million tonnes of sugar is estimated to arrive
illegally in China each year, transported across porous borders
with southern neighbours Vietnam and Myanmar and sold illegally
at wholesale markets.
Domestic producers have complained that the illegal imports,
along with cheaper legal imports, have damaged their sales in
recent years.
But though last month's hike in import duties on legal
shipments was welcomed by the local industry, analysts contacted
then said it could further incentivise smuggling by keeping
domestic prices high and reducing supplies.
To bolster their efforts, the customs administration
will strengthen inspections and the collecting of intelligence,
it said in a statement on its website.
Customs has confiscated 6,526 tonnes of smuggled sugar
between February and the end of May, the statement said. They
also uncovered 148 cases of sugar smuggling during this period,
involving sugar worth 78.99 million yuan ($11.57 million).
Those efforts are thought to have slowed the smuggling
through Yunnan province, leading to the arrest of some traders
and boosting domestic prices, traders and experts
said.
($1 = 6.8256 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)