UPDATE 4-U.S. destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found - Seventh Fleet
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
BEIJING May 22 China said on Monday it will put hefty penalties on sugar imports in the first ruling to come out of a months-long anti-dumping probe, a victory for domestic sugar mills after years of lobbying.
Beijing will levy an extra 45-percent duty on top of the current 50 percent duty for out-of-quota sugar imports for this fiscal year, according to a statement released by China's Commerce Ministry. The anti-dumping duty will be reduced to 40 percent in the following year and then 35 percent in the year after that. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
HONG KONG, June 18 A flood of Chinese bankers is changing the social fabric of Hong Kong, as they rapidly expand their footprint in one of the world's premier financial centres, even as Beijing struggles to tame the former British colony politically.