REUTERS SUMMIT-Long delay in stock connect scheme could keep China equities out of MSCI EM index
October 27, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 3 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Long delay in stock connect scheme could keep China equities out of MSCI EM index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The protracted delay of a stock connect scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong will threaten the inclusion of China’s benchmark A-shares in the MSCI emerging markets index, a top Chinese asset manager said on Monday.

“I definitely think so, if we are talking about a much longer delay,” said Jack Wang, deputy chief marketing officer at China CSOP Asset Management based in Hong Kong.

The stock connect scheme will not be launched next week as initially expected as the link-up has not yet won regulatory approval, the Hong Kong stock exchange’s chief executive, Charles Li, said on Sunday.

The Hong Kong-Shanghai connect scheme is a landmark project set to connect the equity markets in the two cities. A successful launch is widely expected to prompt global index providers such as MSCI and FTSE to give greater weighting to Chinese equities in global indexes next year.

It was originally set to be launched at end-October.

China CSOP, the biggest RQFII (Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor) player also said it was planning to expand its business to New York and sell exchange-traded products next year.

For other news from Reuters China Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/China14

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

