UPDATE 1-REUTERS SUMMIT-Delay in stock "through-train" seen unlikely to derail China reform plans

HONG KONG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Top Chinese asset manager Jack Wang said a long delay in launching a “through-train” stock connect scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong could keep China’s yuan-denominated A-shares out of the MSCI emerging markets index, but wouldn’t derail China’s long-term plan to liberalise its markets.

Wang, Hong Kong-based deputy chief marketing officer at China CSOP Asset Management, said: “It’ll be such a confidence boost if the ‘through-train’ scheme is carried out, given its big scale, no matter whether it is on time or not,” Wang said.

The trading link is a landmark project to connect the equity markets in the two cities. A successful launch was widely expected to prompt global index providers to give greater weighting to Chinese equities in global indexes next year.

But the scheme will not be launched in October as initially planned because it does not yet have regulatory approval, Hong Kong stock exchange chief executive Charles Li said on Sunday, all but ruling out meeting publisher MSCI’s deadline for inclusion in the emerging markets index. and

Lin Yong, chief executive officer at Haitong International based in Hong Kong, said the pro-democracy protests in the city had made launching the stock connect too risky. “This kind of environment is not suitable to roll out new policies and (the authorities) can’t take a risk doing so.”

MSCI refused to include China’s mainland-based A-shares to its emerging market index in June because of the difficulty investors have in accessing China’s onshore capital markets.

The world’s largest emerging market is already the biggest component of the MSCI emerging market index, with more than $1.3 trillion in global assets under management, but that comprises foreign-currency assets and offshore listings.

Beijing maintains tight control on cross-border capital flows and foreign investors can only enter the country’s domestic market under schemes such as QFII (Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor) and RQFII.

While this exclusivity and the requirements of the quota system mean there is only a limited number of participants in this market, the volume of quotas has increased rapidly in recent years - indicating growing investor appetite for Chinese assets.

Total outstanding quotas under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program now stand at $62.2 billion, while an increase in the smaller RFQII scheme denominated in renminbi is planned.

China’s CSOP, the biggest RQFII (Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor) player said it was planning to expand its business to the U.S. to tap its huge market and sophisticated investors.

The firm, which worked with London-based Source to offer products in Europe earlier this year, said it would sell an equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) in New York next year and was studying the best way to enter the U.S. market.

“The ‘through-train’ and RQFII make a lot of people look at China. This year we’ve got a lot of inquiries from clients around the globe on what they should do about China and where they should start,” Wang said.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Editing by Eric Meijer)