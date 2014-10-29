REUTERS SUMMIT-Alibaba shares could more than double by 2017 -Morgan Creek's Yusko

(Adds Yahoo declined to comment)

By Luciana Lopez and Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba Group could more than double in the next three years, vaulting the company past Apple Inc as the world’s biggest publicly traded company, Mark Yusko, head of the $4 billion Morgan Creek Asset Management, said on Wednesday.

“I think Alibaba will be within three years the most valuable asset on the planet,” said Yusko, speaking at the Reuters China Summit.

Shares could go from their current price of about $99 to $250 within three years, Yusko said.

Morgan Creek has about 5 percent of its funds invested in Alibaba, which began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in September.

That initial public offering, at $25 billion, broke records, with retail and institutional investors scrambling to buy shares. The stock has since risen 44 percent from its IPO price of $68.

Alibaba Group Holdings currently has a market capitalization of $250.5 billion, or 40 percent of Apple’s $626 billion.

Morgan Creek bought Alibaba two years ago before the shares began trading publicly, through private purchases, Yusko said at the summit, which was held in Reuters’ New York office.

“I actually believe that Alibaba is going to become the first global e-commerce company,” Yusko said, adding that current Alibaba shareholder Yahoo Inc would most likely become part of the Chinese company.

A Yahoo representative declined to comment.

Nevertheless, some investors have shied away from Alibaba, pointing to concerns about such things as its governance structure and conflicts of interest between founder Jack Ma’s role as a steward of the company and his investment interests elsewhere.

And China itself has become a source of wariness for many investors. Short-seller Jim Chanos, who spoke at the Reuters Summit on Tuesday, noted his own worries that the country is facing a credit crunch that will erode growth.

But Yusko said that China still offers opportunities for investors looking to specific sectors. Morgan Creek, he added, is “wildly bullish” on five areas: retail, consumer, China Internet, healthcare and alternative energy.

Within those sectors, Morgan Creek has bought shares in a Chinese sportswear company, China Dongxiang, which also owns shares of Alibaba; Tuniu Corporation, a travel company, and Dianping, a Yelp-like restaurant review and business listing site.

China, Yusko added, is “one of our biggest positions.”