Suzuki's China venture recalls cars in China
August 16, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Suzuki's China venture recalls cars in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese venture of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp will recall 365,506 vehicles in China over possible oil leakage problems, China’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of India’s largest automobile company Tata Motors Ltd, and German luxury auto brand BMW both made announcements to recall products in China.

Changan Suzuki Automobile Co Ltd will recall a total of 365,506 vehicles produced between November 2009 and February 2012, due to possible leakage in oil filler pipes, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.

Changan Suzuki confirmed the decision when contacted by telephone. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

