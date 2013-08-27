FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda's China venture recalls over 400,000 vehicles in China
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 27, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Honda's China venture recalls over 400,000 vehicles in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Chinese venture of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd will recall more than 400,000 vehicles in China due to piston rod defects, China’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

Over the past month, foreign carmakers including BMW , Suzuki Motor Corp and Tata Motors Ltd’s Jaguar Land Rover have all made announcements to recall products in China.

Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co Ltd will recall a total of 408,069 CR-V sport utility vehicles (SUVs) produced between March 2, 2010 and Aug. 30, 2012, due to a possible facture in piston rods for shock absorbers, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

Dongfeng Honda, the joint venture between Honda and Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd confirmed the decision when contacted by telephone.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.