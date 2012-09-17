FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says solution to Syria crisis must be led by its people
September 17, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

China says solution to Syria crisis must be led by its people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told a representative of a Syrian opposition group on Monday that the political solution to the crisis in Syria must be led by its people, and repeated Beijing’s rejection of external intervention.

China has been keen to show it does not take sides in Syria and has urged the government there to talk to the opposition and take steps to meet demands for political change. It has also said a transitional government should be formed.

Yang made the comments to a representative of Syria’s National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change, China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Aileen Wang,)

