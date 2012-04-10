FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls on all parties in Syria to respect ceasefire
April 10, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

China calls on all parties in Syria to respect ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin on Tuesday reiterated hopes that the Syrian government and opposition groups would immediately adhere to a U.N.-brokered ceasefire.

Syrian troops shelled villages, fired across frontiers and were accused of massacres in the hours before a deadline on Tuesday that many doubt halt a 13-month slide into all-out civil war.

International mediator, and former U.N. secretary general, Kofi Annan has put forward a six-point peace plan for ending the year-long fighting that lays down a deadline for Syria to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from towns on Tuesday, followed by a ceasefire by both Syrian forces and opposition fighters 48 hours later on April 12.

