China, Taiwan leaders meet for first time since 1949
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Industrials
November 7, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

China, Taiwan leaders meet for first time since 1949

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Leaders of political rivals China and Taiwan met on Saturday for the first time in more than 60 years for talks that come amid rising anti-Beijing sentiment on the self-ruled democratic island and weeks ahead of elections there.

The talks between China President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, the first such meeting since China’s civil war ended in 1949, are held in Singapore. (Reporting by Rujun Shen, J.R. Wu; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)

