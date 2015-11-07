China, Taiwan leaders meet for first time since 1949

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Leaders of political rivals China and Taiwan met on Saturday for the first time in more than 60 years for talks that come amid rising anti-Beijing sentiment on the self-ruled democratic island and weeks ahead of elections there.

The talks between China President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou, the first such meeting since China’s civil war ended in 1949, are held in Singapore. (Reporting by Rujun Shen, J.R. Wu; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)