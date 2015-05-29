FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to replace business tax on financial sector with value-added tax - sources
May 29, 2015

China to replace business tax on financial sector with value-added tax - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance plans to introduce a 6 percent value-added tax for financial institutions, replacing the current corporate tax on the sector, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The sources said the Ministry of Finance is consulting banks, having notified them that the change will take place on October 1. The Ministry of Finance did not answer calls requesting comment. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
