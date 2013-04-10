FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China takes tax reform nationwide
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

China takes tax reform nationwide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China’s government extended a pilot value-added tax reform programme nationwide on Wednesday that would help cut taxes by 120 billion yuan ($19 billion) in 2013.

In a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the State Council, or cabinet, decided to expand a tax pilot nationwide and to include the broadcasting industry, effective August 1.

The pilot, which started early last year in Shanghai and aimed to reduce the tax burden for companies, initially covered transportation and some services sectors to replace a business tax.

In a second-phase, the tax was expanded to 10 other cities and provinces including Beijing, Tianjin, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, from August 2012.

The cabinet said in a statement on its website that tax would eventually be imposed on the railway, postal and telecommunication industries. www.gov.cn

The government said it intends to complete the value-added tax reform by the end of 2015 to revitalise the corporate sector, increase employment and household incomes, and create a new driver of growth for the world’s second biggest economy. ($1 = 6.2024 yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.