Chinese taxi-app Didi Kuaidi raises $1.5 bln in latest funding
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese taxi-app Didi Kuaidi raises $1.5 bln in latest funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Didi Kuaidi, operator of China’s dominant taxi-hailing app, said it raised $1.5 billion in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at $12 billion-$15 billion.

The funds will help Didi Kuaidi bulk up as U.S. taxi-app Uber Technologies Inc expands aggressively in the country. Uber plans to invest more than $1 billion in China this year.

Didi Kuaidi said in May that it planned to spend 1 billion yuan ($162 million) as part of an expansion plan to help lure in riders and fend off Uber.

Didi Kuaidi, backed by Internet giants Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group, operates in 360 cities in China and has 1.35 million drivers. Its premium car service is in 61 cities with 400,000 drivers.

The company was formed by the merger of Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache in February. ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
