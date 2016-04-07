FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unit of medicine maker China TCM probed for bribery
April 7, 2016 / 3:28 AM / a year ago

Unit of medicine maker China TCM probed for bribery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - A unit of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Co Ltd (China TCM) is being investigated for alleged bribery, the firm said in a corporate filing late on Wednesday.

The traditional Chinese medicine maker said a subsidiary, Guangdong Yifang Pharmaceutical (GD Yifang), had received an indictment relating to alleged bribery from a court in the southern city of Guangzhou.

China has been cracking down on corruption in its fragmented healthcare market over the last few years, with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc fined nearly $500 million in 2014 for paying bribes to doctors to use its drugs.

A number of other domestic and global firms have also been pulled into investigations.

China TCM, part of state-owned healthcare giant Sinopharm Group, said the alleged bribery took place in 2006. It added the subsidiary could face a fine while its legal representative could face punishment if convicted.

Any fine was unlikely to have a significant impact on the operations or financial situation of the group, it said, adding that the actions did not reflect wider issues at the firm.

It said the board believed an “adequate” internal control system was in place to prevent bribery and of corruption. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
