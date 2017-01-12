FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to invest 1.2 trln yuan to develop information infrastructure - state planner
January 12, 2017 / 2:29 AM / 7 months ago

China to invest 1.2 trln yuan to develop information infrastructure - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China will invest 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.57 billion) between 2016 and 2018 to develop information infrastructure, the country's state planner said on Thursday in a three-year action plan.

The information infrastructure development plans include increasing internet speed in medium, large cities, according to the statement posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). ($1 = 6.9138 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

