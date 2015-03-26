FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. questions China at WTO on banking technology restrictions
March 26, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. questions China at WTO on banking technology restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 26 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about China’s restrictions on the use of foreign information technology equipment by the banking sector, the United States said in a filing published by the World Trade Organization on Thursday.

U.S. business groups have already complained about the regulations, and senior officials, including Secretary of State John Kerry, have written to their Chinese counterparts about them.

Bringing up the issue at the WTO, where member countries can legally challenge foreign laws that affect trade, puts pressure on China to explain how they comply with global trade rules. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

