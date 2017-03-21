FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Telecom says 2017 capex 89 bln yuan, down 8 pct
March 21, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 5 months ago

China Telecom says 2017 capex 89 bln yuan, down 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned telecommunications network operator China Telecom Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it had earmarked 89 billion yuan ($12.90 billion) for capital spending this year, down 8 percent from 2016.

China Telecom Chairman and Chief Executive Yang Jie was speaking after the company reported net profit that fell 10.2 percent last year due to a higher base of comparison, and said subscribers to its 4G mobile network doubled. ($1 = 6.8969 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

