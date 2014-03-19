FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Telecom's 2014 capex to be slightly higher at 80.3 bln yuan
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 19, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

China Telecom's 2014 capex to be slightly higher at 80.3 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of China’s three mobile phone network operators, has set its capital expenditure at 80.3 billion yuan ($12.97 billion) for 2014, slightly higher than 79.992 billion yuan in 2013 as it ramps up its mobile network.

Of the total capex of 80.3 billion yuan, China Telecom will spend 42.3 billion yuan to improve its mobile network, which is significantly higher than 29.359 billion yuan spent in 2013, according to the company’s presentation prepared for its financial results.

The rest of the capex will go into other areas, such as broadband and Internet, according to the document.

Earlier on Wednesday, the carrier reported an 18.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit after rapid mobile sales growth pushed quarterly revenue to a record high. ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Yimou Lee in HONG KONG and Lee Chyen Yee in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.