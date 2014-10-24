FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Telecom, Unicom to build content delivery firm - Chinese paper
October 24, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

China Telecom, Unicom to build content delivery firm - Chinese paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd could soon jointly invest in a new content delivery network (CDN) company that would speed up Chinese users’ Internet access, a Chinese paper reported on Friday.

The proposed firm would be run by China Telecom’s cloud computing subsidiary, according to a 21st Century Business Herald report citing an unnamed senior China Telecom employee.

Rumours of a CDN joint venture between the country’s second- and third-largest carriers have existed for more than year.

Telecom and Unicom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2012, Telecom’s cloud computing unit released its first cloud-based CDN product late last year, when China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd also marched into the CDN market.

Earlier this month, Telecom announced a partnership with Akamai Technologies Inc to improve content delivery for its users. (Reporting By Beijing newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
