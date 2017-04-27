China Telecom says first-quarter profit up 4.5 pct

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned telecommunications network operator China Telecom Corp Ltd on Thursday said net profit rose 4.5 percent in the first quarter due to growth in 4G users and mobile service revenues.

Profit rose to 5.3 billion yuan ($768.54 million) for the January to March quarter, compared with 5.12 billion yuan a year ago.

Operating revenue rose 5.8 percent to 91.4 billion yuan, from 86.43 billion yuan a year ago. ($1 = 6.8962 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)