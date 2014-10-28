FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Telecom Jan-Sept net income up 9.7 pct
October 28, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

China Telecom Jan-Sept net income up 9.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd’s net income for the first nine months of this year rose 9.7 percent to 16.17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) as growth in its fixed-line Internet business offset a drop in mobile and fixed voice customers.

China Telecom, the smallest of China’s three carriers, said operating revenue for the nine-month period ticked up slightly by 2.2 percent to 243.6 billion yuan ($39.85 billion) from a year earlier despite losing roughly 4 million mobile users to competitors during the first three quarters of the year. ($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Anand Basu)

