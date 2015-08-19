China Telecom H1 profit falls 4 pct as data fails to offset slide in voice services

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of three national carriers, said on Wednesday its half-year profit fell 4 percent to 11 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) as Internet data demand failed to fully offset a continued slide in mobile voice calls.

Mobile subscribers reached 191 million at the end of June from 186 million at December-end, while users of higher-priced fourth-generation (4G) network services rose to 29 million from 22 million, China Telecom said in a statement.

The carrier received a full licence in May to operate 4G. It pledged aggressive investment in 4G infrastructure to pull in subscribers who increasingly pay more for data and less for traditional voice services.