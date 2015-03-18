FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Telecom posts revenue of 324 bln yuan in 2014, as expected
March 18, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

China Telecom posts revenue of 324 bln yuan in 2014, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China Telecom posted revenue of 324.4 billion yuan in 2014, in line with analyst expectations as subscriber figures stabilised at the smallest of the country’s three carriers despite mounting competition.

The year-end results implied fourth-quarter revenue of 80.8 million yuan, according to Reuters calculations. Annual profit was 17.68 billion yuan, implying 1.51 billion yuan for the final three months.

China Telecom said total mobile subscribers reached 186 million by the end of December. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

