FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Telecom 2013 profit rises 17 pct, matches estimates
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 19, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 4 years ago

China Telecom 2013 profit rises 17 pct, matches estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of China’s three mobile phone network operators, matched analyst estimates by reporting a 17.4 percent on-year rise in net annual profit, which hit its highest in six years.

Net income reached 17.5 billion yuan ($2.83 billion) in 2013, China Telecom said on releasing its full-year earnings on Wednesday.

That compared with a 17.6 billion yuan SmartEstimate of 32 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Operating revenue rose 13.6 percent to 321.6 billion yuan, a record high for the company.

Shares of China Telecom ended Wednesday morning trade down 1.57 percent ahead of the release, versus a 0.16 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.