5 months ago
China Telcom says full year profit fell 10.2 pct due to one-off factors
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 21, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 5 months ago

China Telcom says full year profit fell 10.2 pct due to one-off factors

Sijia Jiang

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned telecommunications network operator China Telecom Corp Ltd on Tuesday said net profit fell 10.2 percent last year due to one-off factors.

Profit fell to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) from 20.05 billion yuan in 2015, in line with the 18.1 billion yuan average of 21 analyst estimates from Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Operating revenue rose 6.4 percent to 352.3 billion yuan.

The telco, China's second-largest by market value, declared a dividend of HK$0.105 per share, up from HK$0.095 a year earlier. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang)

