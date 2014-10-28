UPDATE 1-China Telecom Jan-Sept net income up 9.7 pct

(Adds details on results, background)

By Gerry Shih

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China Telecom Corp Ltd’s net income for the first nine months of this year rose 9.7 percent to 16.17 billion yuan ($2.65 billion) as growth in its fixed-line Internet subscribers offset its stagnant mobile and fixed-voice business.

China Telecom has been pressured along with its industry peers by competition from web-based apps, but the carrier has managed to keep revenue growing slightly thanks to Chinese consumers’ appetite for Internet access.

Even though Telecom’s total mobile subscribers has remained relatively unchanged from a year ago, at roughly 181 million, its 3G customers have risen to 112.5 million from 96.48 million, as consumers trade up to smartphones with pricier data plans.

The number of fixed broadband subscribers also rose nearly 8 percent to 105.7 million, China Telecom said.

All told, the smallest of China’s three carriers said operating revenue for the nine-month period ticked up slightly by 2.2 percent to 243.6 billion yuan from a year earlier, even though the sales of mobile devices shrank as it cut back on handset subsidies.

The results reported by China Telecom, which described its Internet wireline sales as “robust”, contrasted with the fortunes of China Mobile, which saw revenue drop during the third quarter due to factors including competition from messaging apps.

Shares of Telecom have grown roughly 20 percent so far in 2014, helped by announcements that it would sharply cut its spending on handset subsidies.

China Telecom said the government policy change this year to levy a value-added tax for the telecoms industry had, to a “certain extent”, a negative impact on profits. But it did not give details or specify the savings it received from a network interconnection settlement put in place this year.

The company, which blamed some subscriber defections on the fact that a competitor had already begun offering full 4G service, still requires a full licence to operate its own next-generation network.

China Telecom is currently testing 4G in 40 Chinese cities, which has helped lure back some subscribers, the carrier said. ($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Anand Basu and Stephen Coates)