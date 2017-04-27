FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-China Telecom says first-quarter profit rises 4.5 pct on 4G growth
April 27, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-China Telecom says first-quarter profit rises 4.5 pct on 4G growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Jan-March profit at 5.3 bln yuan vs 5.12 bln yuan year prior

* Operating revenue rises 5.8 pct

* Mobile subscribers reach 222 mln including 138 mln on 4G (Adds subscriber figures, context)

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned telecommunications network operator China Telecom Corp Ltd on Thursday said net profit rose 4.5 percent in the first quarter due to growth in users of its fourth-generation network (4G) and mobile service revenue.

Profit reached 5.3 billion yuan ($768.54 million) in January-March, compared with 5.12 billion yuan a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 5.8 percent to 91.4 billion yuan.

The firm is China's largest fixed-line service provider and the smallest among the three state-owned telcos in the mobile business.

China Telecom said its mobile subscribers grew to 222 million in the quarter, including 138 million customers for its 4G mobile network.

China's state-owned telcos are bracing for revenue pressure this year after the government asked them to lower tariffs. ($1 = 6.8962 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)

