FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla's China head resigns after less than 9 months -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Tesla's China head resigns after less than 9 months -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc’s China President Veronica Wu has resigned from the U.S. electric car maker after less than nine months in the post, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Tom Zhu, who now heads Tesla’s charging network development in China, will assume operational leadership in the country, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Wu’s departure comes as China’s electric car market is showing signs of growth, fuelled by a series of incentive policies from the government. [ID:

China’s green vehicle market has attracted global players including Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and BMW. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.