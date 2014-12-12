UPDATE 1-Tesla says China unit head Wu resigns

(Updates with confirmation from Tesla, adds context)

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on Friday its China president, Veronica Wu, has resigned, without giving a reason for her departure.

The company, in a statement, said Tom Zhu, who now heads Tesla’s charging network development in China, would take over the role.

Wu joined Tesla in December last year from the China unit of Apple Inc.

The changes at Tesla come as China’s electric car market is showing signs of growth, fuelled by a series of incentive policies from the government.

China’s green vehicle market has attracted global players including Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and BMW.

Tesla is trying to boost its competitiveness by investing hundreds of millions of dollars in building charging outlets in China, the carmaker’s billionaire co-founder Elon Musk has said.

In August, the California-based company and mobile phone network operator China Unicom signed a deal to build charging posts at 400 China Unicom stores in 120 cities, and will also set up super-charging outlets in 20 Chinese cities. (Reporting by Samuel Shen, John Ruwitch and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Miral Fahmy)