BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China’s January-February crude oil throughput rose 3.5 percent over the same year-ago period to 82.64 million tonnes, or 10.22 million barrels per day (bpd), the National Statistical Bureau said on Wednesday.

The daily crude throughput rate for the first two months of the year was down from record refinery runs of 10.5 million bpd hit in December.