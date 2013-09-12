FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Tianjin Gas Group chairman under investigation for corruption -Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 12, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China Tianjin Gas Group chairman under investigation for corruption -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The chairman of China’s Tianjin Gas Group, Jin Jianping, is being investigated for “serious discipline violations”, the official Xinhua news agency posted on its microblog on Thursday, the latest senior energy executive to come under scrutiny.

The news was later reposted on the website of China’s official corruption watchdog (www.ccdi.gov.cn).

Jin resigned as chairman of the board of the Hong Kong-listed Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. at the beginning of the month, according to an announcement made to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The Chinese government said this month it was investigating Jiang Jiemin, a former chairman of PetroChina and parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for “serious discipline violations”, a term often used to refer to graft.

Similar investigations were announced into a former CNPC vice president and three former executives at PetroChina. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.