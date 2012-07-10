China copper imports up 47 percent in H1 - customs

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s copper imports rose 47 percent from a year earlier to 2.502 million tonnes in the first half, while aluminium imports increased 33.3 percent to 614,000 tonnes, customs data showed on Tuesday.

The figures indicate imports of copper anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished copper products stood at about 346,000 tonnes in June, which would be about 17 percent lower than 419,741 tonnes recorded in May. (Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Polly Yam; Editing by Chris Lewis)