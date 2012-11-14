FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China announces anti-dumping cases on some chemicals
#Basic Materials
November 14, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

China announces anti-dumping cases on some chemicals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China will implement anti-dumping measures against precursor chemical toluene di-isocyanate imported from Europe and has begun a separate investigation of other chemical imports from Europe and the United States, the government said on Wednesday.

The measures come a few days after Commerce Minister Chen Deming told reporters that, while he does not seek a trade war, he will act to protect the interests of Chinese firms in solar and other industries.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website the anti-dumping investigation of glycol and diethylene glycol -- a widely used solvent -- will last until Feb. 18.

It did not specify the temporary measures it would take against the imported toluene di-isocyanate, an organic compound used to make plastics and rubber.

Trade relations between China and the European Union have been strained due to the imposition of a string of anti-dumping tariffs.

Last week, Beijing slapped five-year anti-dumping tariffs on imports of stainless steel tubes used in the oil and gas industry from the EU and Japan.

Also last week, China lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization to challenge solar pricing policies that Beijing argues favour firms in Italy and Greece. (Reporting By Lucy Hornby; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
