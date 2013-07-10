FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's June coal imports drop 19 percent on month -industry website
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 10, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

China's June coal imports drop 19 percent on month -industry website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 10 (Reuters) - China’s total coal imports, including lignite, dropped 19 percent in June from the preceding month to 22.31 million tonnes, data from industry website China Coal Transport and Distribution Association showed on Wednesday.

Compared to a year ago, shipments in June were down 17.9 percent, the data showed. Total imports in the first six months of the year were 158 million tonnes, up 13.3 percent.

“Falling domestic prices narrowed the attractiveness of overseas coal, causing importers to reduce imports. The fall in overseas prices also led buyers to cancel and postpone shipments, causing import volumes to fall,” the association said in its report.

The association’s data did not give a breakdown on the types of coal imported. The customs agency will release detailed import and export data on July 21. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.