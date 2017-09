SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports rose 4 percent in 2013 from the year before to reach 280 million tonnes, customs data showed on Friday, slowing from a near 7 percent increase in 2012.

Iron ore imports climbed 10.2 percent in 2013 to 820 million tonnes, while total coal imports for the full year climbed 13.4 percent to 330 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)