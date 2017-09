HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - China’s imports of copper rose to 450,000 tonnes in April, up from 420,000 tonnes in March, customs data showed on Thursday.

Arrivals of copper anode, alloy, refined metal and semi-finished copper products were up 7.2 percent from the previous month.

China is the world’s top copper consumer. (Reporting by Polly Yam)