UPDATE 1-China's March crude oil imports down 2.1 pct y/y

* March imports 5.43 mln bpd, down 2.1 pct on yr

* Q1 imports at 5.59 mln bpd, down 1.2 pct y/y on daily basis

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China’s daily crude oil imports in March fell 2.1 percent versus a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as some refineries started maintenance programmes amid high fuel stocks.

China, the world’s largest crude buyer after the United States, shipped in 23.05 million tonnes, or 5.43 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil last month, compared to 5.55 million bpd the same month a year ago and February’s 5.42 million bpd.

The year-on-year drop in imports was in line with market expectations because some state-run refineries started planned overhauls, and crude runs at independent refineries also declined on poor margins.

Chinese refineries processed close to 10 million bpd in the first two months of the year, a level just a touch off the record rate of 10.15 million bpd in December, as newly started refining facilities ran at high rates.

The run rates across January and February helped to lift China’s refined fuel stocks for the fifth and sixth consecutive months as output outpaced domestic demand, forcing state refiners to ship more refined products -- mostly diesel and gasoline -- overseas.

“The trend now is to reduce crude imports and raise fuel exports,” said an oil analyst with an investment bank.

Beijing in late March launched its first major revamp in four years of its pricing mechanism for domestic gasoline and diesel to make local prices more reflective of refiners’ costs.

The more flexible system was expected to help avoid shortages and tame consumption of the world’s second-largest oil user. The scheme in theory should lift oil companies’ refining profitability and entice them to process more, which should in turn lift crude imports.

Domestic fuel demand has been recovering slowly since late last year amid signs of the economy regaining some strength, after the slowest expansion in 13 years in 2012.

China is due to release first-quarter data of industrial and key commodities output as well as GDP next week.

Investors expect GDP data to confirm that the world’s second-largest economy gained further traction in the first three months of the year, with analysts forecasting that growth edged up to 8.0 percent year-on-year.

China’s annual consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent in March from February’s 3.2, data showed on Tuesday, leaving policymakers room to keep monetary conditions easy and nurture the country’s nascent recovery. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue and Joseph Radford)