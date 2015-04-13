FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-China preliminary March commodity trade data
April 13, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-China preliminary March commodity trade data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Removes minus sign in front of net fuel imports y/y percentage change)

April 13 (Reuters) - China’s General Administration of Customs released preliminary trade data for March on Monday. Following are tables showing selected commodity and energy trade volumes compared with the previous month and a year earlier, as well as year-to-date figures. Detailed final figures will be released later this month. CRUDE OIL & REFINED PRODUCTS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change

mln T mln T mln T mln T Crude oil imports 26.81 25.55 4.9 23.52 14.0 80.34 7.5 Fuel imports 2.87 2.68 7.1 2.37 21.1 7.90 -7.5 Fuel exports 2.83 1.68 68.5 2.74 3.3 6.58 -6.1 Net Fuel Imports 0.04 1.00 -96.0 -0.37 110.8 1.32 -13.9 Fuel Oil No. 5-7 imports 1.44 1.57 -8.3 1.51 -4.6 4.31 -22.7 LPG imports 2.16 2.41 -10.4 1.81 19.3 7.39 9.0 BASE METALS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Unwrought copper 410,000 280,000 46.4 420,000 -2.4 1,100,000 -17.1 Copper ores & concentrates 1,320,000 760,000 73.7 940,000 40.4 3,010,000 11.4 Exports: Unwrought aluminium and products 360,000 420,000 -14.3 370,000 -2.7 1,210,000 43.4 Note: Unwrought copper imports includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished products. Unwrought aluminium exports include primary metal and alloy and semi-finished products. COAL, IRON & STEEL

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change Imports: mln T mln T mln T mln T Coal (incl lignite) 17.03 15.26 11.6 25.29 -32.7 49.07 -41.5 Iron ore 80.51 67.94 18.5 73.96 8.9 227.06 2.4 Steel products 1.21 0.87 39.1 1.25 -3.2 3.23 -10.0 Exports: Coal (incl lignite) 0.32 0.43 -25.6 0.74 -56.8 0.98 -50.4 Coke & semi-coke 0.68 0.56 21.4 0.65 4.6 2.32 19.1 Steel products 7.70 7.80 -1.3 6.76 13.9 25.78 40.7 Rare Earths 2,029 2,052 -1.1 2,671 -24.0 5,538 -22.8 Net Exports: Steel products 6.49 6.93 -6.3 5.51 17.8 22.55 53.0 Note: Rare earth export figures are in tonnes SOFTS & GRAINS

Previous Pct Year Pct Year Pct

Mar month change ago change to date change Imports: tonnes tonnes tonnes tonnes Soybeans 4.49 4.26 5.4 4.62 -2.8 15.63 1.9 Edible veg oil 360,000 230,000 56.5 550,000 -34.5 1,050,000 -46.1 Rubber* 360,000 270,000 33.3 410,000 -12.2 980,000 -17.7 (natural and synthetic) Exports: Rice 4,492 15,120 -70.3 7,015 -36.0 38,924 24.8 Note: Soybean figures are in millions of tonnes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
