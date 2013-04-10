UPDATE 1-China's March iron ore imports rebound from Feb lows

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Iron ore imports by top consumer China rose 14.4 percent in March from the previous month, customs data showed, but shipment levels were still at their second-lowest in five months amid a sluggish recovery in the country’s appetite for steel.

Compared to a year ago, March imports were up 2.7 percent. Total imports in the first quarter were flat from a year ago at 186.5 million tonnes, according to data issued by the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday.

The increase in March arrivals comes as February’s imports dropped to a four month low of 56.4 million tonnes, as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday slowed shipments and high prices also curbed appetite.

But with March being a longer month, analysts said the average daily increase for iron ore shipments worked out to be a mere 3 percent.

“This shows that steel mills are not significantly restocking and are just purchasing what they need despite inventory at ports having fallen to about 68 million tonnes from a high of around 97 million tonnes last year,” said Helen Lau, senior commodities analyst at UOB-Kay Hian.

“Mills have been quite cautious in importing iron ore because steel demand didn’t recover as expected in the first quarter and steel product inventories are still high at around 21 million tonnes.”

China’s iron ore imports are expected to hover between 60-65 million tonnes in the coming months, analysts said, as mills are still buying iron ore on a hand-to-mouth basis even as they ramp up steel production on hopes of a demand recovery in the second quarter.

China’s steel mills have been producing in excess of 2 million tonnes of steel per day since mid-February. Average daily crude steel output rose 0.4 percent to 2.07 million tonnes in the last 10 days of March, industry data showed.

But near record steel inventories held by major Chinese producers as of mid-March could force mills to curb output soon if the recovery in demand was weaker than expected.