UPDATE 1-China's 2015 copper imports second-highest on record, outlook weaker

* 2015 copper imports the second-highest on record at 4.81 mln T

* December imports at 530,000 tonnes, up 15.2 pct from November

* Concentrate imports hit record in December at 1.48 mln T

* Imports likely to be weaker this year -industry sources

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s imports of copper last year came in close to the record seen in 2014, despite slower growth in the world’s second-biggest economy, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Arrivals of anode, refined copper, alloys and semi-finished copper products were 4.81 million tonnes in 2015, down 0.3 percent from a record 4.83 million tonnes in 2014.

In December of 2015, imports rose 15.2 percent from November to 530,000 tonnes, the second-highest monthly total after 536,000 tonnes in January 2014.

“The December arrivals were bigger than we had expected,” said Peng Sanhao, an analyst at Chaos Ternary Futures.

“Some importers that had delayed 2015 term shipments had to take the metal by the end of the year, which would boost arrivals in December and likely in January 2016,”, he said, noting that lower London Metal Exchange prices in November also boosted bookings for spot metal that mostly arrived in December.

Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ Bank in Sydney, said: “There’s certainly been some price induced buying emerge, which looks like it even accelerated in December.”

China will release the breakdown of 2015 copper imports later in the month.

But industry sources say imports of refined copper are likely to fall this year as some importers book fewer term shipments due to expectations that China’s economic growth will continue to slow.

Term shipments of refined copper booked for 2016 may have dropped about 20 percent, meaning that monthly imports may average 200,000 tonnes per month this year, said Peng.

Worries about a fall in the value of the yuan had made investors wary about booking large term shipments, Peng said, while merchants were unwilling to build large stocks for resale given caution over the outlook for prices.

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have hit 6-1/2 years lows this week after losing about a quarter in 2015.

Imports of raw material copper ores and concentrates reached a record 1.48 million tonnes in December 2015, up 2.8 percent from November, due to strong spot treatment and refining charges (TC/RC).

Imports rose 12.6 percent to 13.29 million tonnes in 2015.

TC/RCs are paid by overseas sellers to Chinese smelters and then deducted from the smelters’ buying prices.

TC/RCs for spot standard grade copper concentrates stood at about $100-$105 per tonne and 10-10.5 cents per pound in November and December, traders said, higher than the $97.35 and 9.735 cents for term shipments in 2016.