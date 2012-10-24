FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Sept oil imports from Iran down 24 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 24, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

China's Sept oil imports from Iran down 24 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China’s crude oil imports from Iran fell 24.1 percent in September from a year earlier but were up 3 percent from a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

China, Iran’s top oil customer, bought 1.57 million tonnes of Iranian crude in September, equivalent to about 382,400 barrels per day (bpd), versus 371,000 bpd in August, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

China imported 504,000 bpd of Iranian crude in September 2011.

Imports for the first nine months totalled 420,800 bpd, 22 percent below year-earlier levels, largely because of steep cuts made in the first quarter as China and Iran wrangled over contract terms.

1 Tonne=7.3 barrels Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.