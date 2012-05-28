FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-China's Apr crude oil imports and exports
#Asia
May 28, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-China's Apr crude oil imports and exports

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Corrects table issued on May 21 to identify imports from South Sudan)	
    BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows China's crude oil imports and exports
as well as countries of origin and destination in April 2012, as provided by the General
Administration of Customs of China.	
    To see previous versions of this table, please click on 	
    All import and export figures are in tonnes. All percentage changes are from a year earlier.	
    	
                                        Apr                                  Year to date	
                              tonnes      pct chg*      $/tonne           tonnes      pct chg*	
IMPORT                                                	
Crude oil                 22,262,307         3.34        901.44       92,870,435         9.32	
  From:                                                           	
   Saudi Arabia            4,379,589        14.03        909.98       18,663,003        14.01	
   Angola                  3,778,101        41.23         922.6       13,302,964        23.88	
   Russia                  1,841,994        20.25        931.61        9,013,484        64.38	
   Iran                    1,594,662       -23.73        896.74        5,900,634       -30.99	
   Oman                    1,475,686       -13.87        845.75        5,742,954         2.28	
   Iraq                    1,310,613       -23.43        883.48        5,950,679        16.63	
   Kazakhstan              1,004,284         3.86        919.05        3,347,319       -14.52	
   Libya                     961,199       261.41        932.73        2,795,718        29.99	
   Venezuela                 845,883       -28.45        757.53        5,769,927        33.27	
   United Arab Emirates      666,792        30.34         952.5        2,617,241        11.11	
   Brazil                    652,384        23.33        844.97        2,151,497       -14.53	
   Kuwait                    644,016       -33.57        897.37        3,833,889        28.37	
   Australia                 627,492        93.87         956.3        1,394,929        58.06	
   Congo-Brazzaville         507,458       -16.08        884.22        2,067,552        -4.36	
   Argentina                 298,677            -        853.78          592,566        298.3	
   Ecuador                   274,824            -         858.5          520,830       139.25	
   Equatorial Guinea         241,028       -11.48        926.78          405,045       -24.84	
   Colombia                  215,552        -8.48        801.44          914,296         71.3	
   Malaysia                  184,172       105.75        918.88          469,500       -24.99	
   Qatar                     135,852  357,505,163         927.1          341,509       118.36	
   Algeria                   133,249        -8.17      1,028.76          760,185        30.57	
   Congo                     120,182            -        913.26          120,182        -3.34	
   Cameroon                  116,447            -           950          232,759        -5.91	
   Indonesia                  99,522       134.61      1,033.13          263,631       -11.68	
   Canada                     79,899            -        739.08          152,225       -42.44	
   Vietnam                    38,259       -31.68      1,020.57          206,361        -4.07	
   Thailand                   29,685         4.68         911.5          154,269        59.66	
   Mongolia                    4,805       -84.52        875.01          111,201           13	
   Nigeria                         0            -             0          287,005       -55.75	
   Mexico                          -            -             -          622,562         9.29	
   Yemen                           -         -100             -          927,657         3.46	
   Egypt                           -         -100             -          127,701       -62.77	
   Chad                            -         -100             -          279,872 5,285,482.63	
   Sudan                           -         -100             -        1,424,885       -69.38	
   South Africa                    -            -             -          178,801            -	
   Mauritania                      -            -             -           98,997       -24.36	
   Gabon                           -            -             -          209,610        66.68	
   Ghana                           -            -             -          123,992            -	
   Azerbaijan                      -            -             -          186,891            -	
   South Sudan                     -            -             -          606,110            -	
	
  	
EXPORT                                                	
Crude oil                     50,000       -82.75      1,220.02          995,778          1.9	
  To:                                                             	
   North Korea                50,000            0      1,220.02          199,045        -0.59	
   Thailand                        -            -             -           35,624       -56.26	
   USA                             -            -             -           37,558       -26.86	
   Singapore                       -            -             -           15,887            -	
   Japan                           -         -100             -          670,147        66.81	
   Malaysia                        -            -             -           37,518            -	
	
    NOTES: - Not available; * Percentage change from a year earlier. 	
    Imports are valued on a CIF basis and exports on an FOB basis. Valuations are calculated by
Reuters, based on volumes and dollar values provided by Customs. Rounding of small volumes may
affect the accuracy of the related valuations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
