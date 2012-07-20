FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to investigate US, S.Korean solar imports
July 20, 2012 / 2:02 AM / in 5 years

China to investigate US, S.Korean solar imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China will start anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into U.S.-produced solar products, the country’s trade ministry said on Friday, in the latest sign of growing tensions between major solar product manufacturers.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website it would also begin anti-dumping investigations into solar products from South Korea.

Chinese solar manufacturers have criticised U.S. tariffs set this year as a threat to their young industry that would slow its growth by raising costs. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Paul Tait)

