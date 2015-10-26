FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Sept rail freight down 15.6 pct on yr -economic planner
October 26, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

China Sept rail freight down 15.6 pct on yr -economic planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume in September fell 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 270 million tonnes, the nation’s top economic planner said on Monday.

The volume of goods carried by China's railways in the first nine months was down 11.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.53 billion tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn/).

The amount of cargo moved by railways around China is seen as an indicator of domestic economic activity. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

