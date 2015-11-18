FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Oct rail freight down 16.3 pct on yr - state planner
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 18, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

China Oct rail freight down 16.3 pct on yr - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume in October fell 16.3 percent from a year earlier to 280 million tonnes, the nation’s top economic planner said on Wednesday.

The volume of goods carried by China's railways in the first ten months was down 11.9 percent from a year ago to 2.8 billion tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn/).

The amount of cargo moved by railways around China is seen as an indicator of domestic economic activity. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.