China Nov rail freight down 15.6 pct on yr - state planner

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume in November fell 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 270 million tonnes, the nation’s top economic planner said on Monday.

The volume of goods carried by China's railways in the first 11 months was down 12.3 percent from a year ago to 3.07 billion tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn/).

The amount of cargo moved by railways around China is seen as an indicator of domestic economic activity.