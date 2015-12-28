FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Nov rail freight down 15.6 pct on yr - state planner
December 28, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

China Nov rail freight down 15.6 pct on yr - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume in November fell 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 270 million tonnes, the nation’s top economic planner said on Monday.

The volume of goods carried by China's railways in the first 11 months was down 12.3 percent from a year ago to 3.07 billion tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn/).

The amount of cargo moved by railways around China is seen as an indicator of domestic economic activity.

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Suni lNair

